Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 Event: Livestream, Expected Announcements, and More

Xiaomi is renowned for its budget-friendly yet feature-rich devices in India. Today, it hosts the Smarter Living event, promising exciting launches. The event, scheduled for 12:00 pm, can be streamed on Xiaomi India's YouTube channel. The description of the scheduled livestream reads, "Join us as we unveil products designed to elevate your lifestyle and transform your home into a smarter, more connected space. Be here on 23rd April, 12 Noon and get ready to discover the key to #SmarterLiving."



Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 Event on YouTube

What we Expect

Confirmed launches include the Redmi Buds 5A, Redmi Pad SE, Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10, and a handheld Garment Steamer. These products, already introduced globally, mark Xiaomi's continued innovation for Indian consumers.

Xiaomi is set to broaden its array of smart home offerings with the introduction of a handheld Garment Steamer. The device, as confirmed by Xiaomi, will boast a 1300W power output. Additionally, the brand assures consumers of a consistent steam rate of 24g per minute, ensuring effective wrinkle removal for various fabric types. Moreover, the steamer is designed for use in both horizontal and vertical orientations.

These details represent a combination of speculations and confirmed features of the devices set to debut at the Smarter Living event today.