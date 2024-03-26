Xiaomi to Launch Xiaomi 14 Civi in India, Rebranded from Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone offering in India, which is rumoured to be named Xiaomi 14 Civi. Reports suggest this model could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, previously launched in China. While the Civi series debuted exclusively in China, Xiaomi's decision to bring the Xiaomi 14 to India has sparked anticipation in the Indian smartphone market.

According to Gizmochina, the Xiaomi 14 Civi label was discovered in the Mi Code, identified by the codename "chenfeng" and internal model number "N9," indicating its potential launch in India. However, Xiaomi has not confirmed official plans regarding its availability in international markets.

Delving into the specifications of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, it boasts a 6.55-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 735 GPU, coupled with 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, it ensures seamless performance and efficient multitasking.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by its impressive camera setup, which features a 50MP primary camera with a Leica Summilux lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. Additionally, dual 32MP front cameras allow for stunning selfie capture.

The device houses a robust 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, ensuring extended usage and quick power replenishment. Running on Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS, it offers a smooth and intuitive user experience. Moreover, the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro features an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, Hi-Res audio, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support, enhancing security and multimedia capabilities.

With its impressive specifications and feature-rich design, the Xiaomi 14 Civi, potentially a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro in India, aims to provide consumers with a premium smartphone experience, blending advanced technology with sleek aesthetics and functionality.