XPG Alpha Wireless Gaming Mouse Review: A premium, pocket-friendly mouse

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd was founded by Simon Chen in May 2001. Initially, the company was a storage and computer case manufacturer. It focuses mainly on DRAM modules, USB Flash drives, hard disk drives, solid-state drives, memory cards and mobile accessories. It also expanded its business in robotics and electric powertrain systems. In addition, it has created another brand named XPG (Xtreme Performance Gear). XPG is a company which sells PC gaming hardware and accessories.

XPG manufactures Solid State Drives, Memory, External Storage (SSD), Gaming Accessories (Mouse, Mousepad, Keyboard, Headset) and Desktop and Laptop Computers. XPG ALPHA wireless gaming mouse is a pocket-friendly product which XPG has innovated. This mouse also won the Red Dot Design Award in 2022.



What's in the box?





The box contains a mouse along with the receiver, a C-type cable used to charge the device as this mouse doesn't require cells, which will save the cost, a user guide, and a few cool stickers that the users may like to paste on their gaming devices or laptops. The sticker with the box makes it look very sporty. However, the packaging could have been better to keep the product safe till it lands in the customer's hands.



Design





Being a pocket-friendly product, we can't find any cost-cutting done on the charging cable, which is approximately six feet long, which no other cooperatives provide in this segment; furthermore, the build quality looks premium. The receiver can be placed in the mouse itself when it is not in use, reducing the risk of losing the mouse, and though you lose, you can also connect the mouse to any device using the 2.4G wireless options. Unlike the old devices we have used till now, XPG ALPHA wireless gaming mouse will not be useless if we misplace the receiver.



Performance



It is a featherlight mouse (less than 100g) with 6 programable buttons with premium OMRON Switches. It has selectable RGB lights, which reflect the buttons well and make the mouse look premium. It is designed with ergonomics in mind and is very comfortable to use. The Sensor got high a performance PAW-3335 sensor, and the mouse speed can be adjusted six times to choose the sensitivity, which can be 100 – 16,000 dpi. I liked this feature which makes it a gaming mouse in a few clicks, and in another selection, it becomes an ordinary mouse which can be used for daily tasks.



On a single charge, the mouse supports up to 60 hours when connected wireless, which actually does. I feel 60 hours is good enough. Charging it once a week will be enough even if you use it for more than nine hours daily.



Verdict



All in all, it got great features, a premium look and easy-to-use at this price point is a thing to be appreciated.