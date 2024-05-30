Prajwal Revanna leaves from Munich, SIT readies for his arrest at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) MP and prime accused in the sex video scandal, Prajwal Revanna, has boarded a flight from Munich in Germany and is headed to Bengaluru, a source with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) said on Thursday.

According to the source, the flight departed Munich at around 4.10 p.m. (Indian time) and is expected to land here at the Kempegowda International Airport at around 12.30 a.m.

Prajwal Revanna is likely to check out between 12.45 a.m. and 1 a.m. SIT officers stationed at the airport are instructed to arrest the JD-S MP upon his arrival.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that he has information about Prajwal Revanna returning to Bengaluru. An arrest warrant has already been issued against him, and he will be arrested at the airport.

Prajwal Revanna left the country on April 26, the polling day in Karnataka, and has remained in an undisclosed location for 34 days now.

A court-issued warrant and a Blue Corner notice against him are in effect.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened on the premises and surrounding areas of Bengaluru airport to avoid any untoward incident.

The SIT officers also held a meeting with Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda regarding security arrangements.