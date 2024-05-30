Iran begins registration for presidential election

Tehran: Registration for Iran's 14th presidential election began on Thursday morning under the directive of Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.

The registration process will continue for five days until June 3, and those who want to be candidates must come to the Iranian Interior Ministry in Tehran to submit their registrations, according to a statement published on the ministry's website.

Vahidi stated that the vetting process would take seven days, starting from June 4, after which qualified candidates would have 14 days to conduct their electoral campaigns. The election is scheduled for June 28, reports Xinhua news agency.

Iran's Election Headquarters issued a statement on Sunday specifying the conditions and qualifications required for candidacy. Candidates must be between 40 and 75 years old, of Iranian origin, hold Iranian nationality, and have a good track record and reputation. They must also be committed to Iran's principles and the official religion, Islam.

Additionally, candidates must possess at least a master's degree and have a minimum of four years of experience in senior official, state, managerial, or military positions. They must also be in good health and have the necessary capabilities to perform presidential duties.

The 14th presidential election was originally slated for 2025 but was moved earlier due to the unexpected death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash on May 19 in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

According to Article 131 of Iran's Constitution, the first vice president assumes the executive role if the president is unable to perform duties. The interim president, currently Mohammad Mokhber, is required to organize a new presidential election within a maximum of 50 days.