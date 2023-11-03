YouTube implements new safety measures for teenagers; Details

YouTube is taking essential steps to protect its teen users by introducing new updates to reduce their exposure to potentially harmful content. The platform is also expanding its features to encourage young users to take breaks from the app. Working with child development experts, YouTube has gained valuable insight into the content that can harm teens, especially when exposed repeatedly. The platform recognizes the negative impact of certain content on teenagers, stating: "Teens are more likely than adults to form negative beliefs about themselves when seeing repeated messages about ideal standards in the content they consume online."

Content Limitations for Teenagers

To address this concern, YouTube will restrict content recommendations to specific categories for teens, including content that compares physical characteristics and promotes certain types over others, content that romanticizes specific fitness levels or body weights, and content that displays social aggression in fights and non-contact bullying. While a single video on these topics may be acceptable, repeated exposure can adversely affect adolescents.

In particular, YouTube's approach to combating harmful content aligns with some aspects of the Chinese government's approach to Douyin, the local version of TikTok. In the case of Douyin, Chinese authorities intervened to promote more positive content to young users, although their approach is more coercive than YouTube's nudges and guidance.

YouTube also improves its "Take a Break" reminders for teen users, making them more prominent within the app. Additionally, the platform is expanding its crisis resource panels to a full-page experience, giving users access to help topics when searching for queries related to suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders.

Online Well-being Collaboration

Additionally, YouTube is partnering with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Common Sense Networks to develop additional resources related to teen online wellness. These resources will include tips for developing safe online habits, creating content with sensitivity and awareness, and more.

These initiatives are crucial to reducing harm among young users, particularly content creators who often face pressure to maintain a consistent content schedule to maximize their opportunities. YouTube's commitment to the well-being of teen users reflects a growing awareness of the influence of online habits on real-world behaviours and the importance of addressing these issues.