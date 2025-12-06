Concerns raised over siltation in Hirakud dam

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling BJP and Opposition BJD on Thursday agreed on the urgent need to tackle massive siltation at the Hirakud reservoir, which poses a potential threat to the safety of the dam. The issue was raised during Zero Hour by BJD Deputy Leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya, who expressed concern over a recent survey showing a 27 per cent reduction in the dam’s water holding capacity due to silt accumulation. He said apart from safety aspects, the siltation problem could affect power generation, irrigation activities and flood management as well. “There is heavy silt accumulation in the dam and lack of proper maintenance may pose a major threat to both the State and the country in the coming years,” Acharya said.

He also criticised the State’s BJP government for allocating land near the reservoir for construction of big hotel projects and alleged that the decision grossly ignored the safety needs of the dam. Responding to the BJD leader’s concerns, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the State government is equally worried over the siltation problem of Hirakud. “The Centre has already brought Dam Safety Act in 2021 as such matters are quite serious. I have discussed the matter with the Union Jal Shakti Minister. We are finding ways how to undertake desiltation of the reservoir,” the minister said. He informed the House that a Japanese firm was once engaged for silt removal, but the effort remained incomplete because of the presence of trees inside the dam. “The State government had informed the Centre about the matter. Work for strengthening the safety of the dam structure is in progress and all necessary steps are being taken in this regard,” Pujari said.