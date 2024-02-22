YouTube Offers Free 3-Month Premium Subscription Plan: How to Avail

YouTube Premium, the subscription service offering ad-free content and additional perks, currently extends an enticing offer: a 3-month free trial. Visible within the YouTube app, users can access this offer to enjoy premium features without charges for an extended period.

Avail Your Free Trial: Easy Steps to Access YouTube Premium

Users must follow a few straightforward steps to claim the three-month free YouTube Premium subscription. Upon opening the YouTube app, those who haven't previously subscribed to YouTube Premium will encounter the offer. By tapping their profile icon and selecting "Get YouTube Premium," users can opt for the complimentary three-month offer. While some users may only see a 1-month offer, others will be presented with the 3-month option. Google's criteria for allocating these free offers remains undisclosed.

Following selection, users will be prompted to input their bank card details. Once completed, they can relish in the benefits of YouTube Premium for three months without incurring any charges. However, it's imperative to note that a monthly fee of Rs 129 will be applicable after the trial period concludes. To avoid charges, users should remember to cancel the subscription a few days before the trial's end.

Unlocking the Benefits: Discover What YouTube Premium Offers

YouTube Premium offers many benefits, setting it apart from other audio streaming platforms. In addition to ad-free viewing on the YouTube platform, users gain access to the YouTube Music app, providing a comprehensive music experience. This includes downloading songs, watching videos, accessing lyrics, and more. Furthermore, with unlimited, ad-free access to over 80 million official songs and content, the service supports Picture-in-Picture mode (PiP), enabling uninterrupted viewing while multitasking on devices.

YouTube Premium Pricing in India

The subscription costs Rs 129 per month in India, with varying rates based on subscription duration. The three-month plan is available for Rs 399, the one-month plan for Rs 129, and the twelve-month plan for Rs 1,290. This pricing structure allows users to choose the subscription duration that fits their needs and preferences.