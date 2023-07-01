YouTube to disable videos for users using ad blockers

Do you use ad blockers on YouTube? The app may stop working after playing three videos. First discovered by a Reddit user, the company has confirmed that it is internally testing a feature to discourage users from using ad blockers in the video app.



As reported by The Verge, a YouTube spokesperson said: "We are running a small experiment globally urging viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad-blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad-blockers."

Stating that "ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service," Google-owned YouTube said affected users would receive "repeated notifications" asking them to allow ads on the platform.

"In extreme cases, where viewers continue their use of ad blockers, playback will be temporarily disabled," the company clarified. "Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers," Google spokesperson Oluwa Falodun told The Verge.

"We take disabling playback very seriously, and will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube," the spokesperson stated. "In cases when viewers feel they have been falsely flagged as using an ad blocker, they can share this feedback by clicking on the link in the prompt," he added.

In September 2022, YouTube experimented with up to 10 non-skippable clicks within a single pause ad. In May of this year, YouTube announced that 30-second ads would be coming to television platforms. This has annoyed many YouTube users.

The company offers a Premium subscription for users who want to experience ad-free videos. The YouTube Premium plan in India is priced from ₹129 and up. The latest experiment shows that YouTube is toughening its view against ad blockers. "We want to inform viewers that ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service and make it easier for them to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience," the company told The Verge.