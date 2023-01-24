Zomato to hire up to 800 people across multiple domains

While tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Twitter are laying off employees in various industries, the current job market is volatile worldwide. Spotify was the latest firm to announce layoffs and has planned to cut 6 per cent of its workforce.

Giving a sense of relief amid all the job cuts, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal posted several job postings on LinkedIn as the company expects to hire around 800 people in various roles including engineers, product managers, growth managers, etc.

LinkedIn Post by Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal posted ads for five positions on his LinkedIn account. Positions are Chief of Staff to CEO, Generalist, Growth Manager, Product Owner, and Software Development Engineer.





"Hello everyone – we have about 800 positions open across these 5 roles at Zomato. If you happen to know someone really good for any of these roles, please tag them on this thread.



To express interest in knowing more about any of these roles, please email me at [email protected] – me and/or my team will be prompt in responding to you and closing the loop either way," the entrepreneur wrote.