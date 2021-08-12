Zoom announces focus mode; prevent students from being distracted

Zoom has announced a new focus mode, which it says is intended to prevent students from being distracted while in a virtual classroom, while also allowing the teacher to keep an eye on everyone. When enabled, focus mode will make meeting participants unable to view each other's shared screens or videos, while the host can still view everyone's webcams. Provides some of the control found in webinar mode, without the complexity and lack of flexibility that comes with it; for example, a teacher can turn focus mode on during the presentation and then turn it off when it's the ideal opportunity for a class conversation. And while hosting a webinar costs money, Focus mode seems to be available for free accounts, based on my testing.



This feature is emerging as the new school year approaches in many districts and the threat of COVID-19 remains dire. Some virtual classrooms seem likely to stick around, so it's nice that Zoom adds features to enhance distance learning.

While the focus mode will put the teacher's video or shared screen front and centre for students, it won't be the only thing on their screens. On one hand, participants will continue to watch their own video, as well as any video or shared screen that is highlighted by the host. They will also be able to see the names of the other participants, as well as the emoji reactions.

Overall, the feature seems like a decent way to keep students from being distracted during class and could even have its use outside of a learning environment (for example, during company presentations, if managers are concerned that employees pay no attention to the slides). The Zoom Focus mode support article says the feature can be enabled or locked for individual users, groups, or accounts. After activating it for your account, the feature can be accessed by clicking the More button during a meeting.



