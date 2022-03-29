Zoom Announces Next Evolution of Global Partner Program

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) launched its Zoom Up Partner Program, a unified, holistic, global partner framework that makes it simple for partners to transact and grow their business with Zoom. The Zoom Up Partner Program (Zoom Up) rewards partners for their continued investments in Zoom and introduces new ways to engage and leverage the Zoom Platform.



Zoom Up incentivizes and empowers partners to gain further knowledge and expertise, expand their customer reach, and differentiate their business by providing five key business benefits:

A Single and Simple Architecture: A unified, holistic framework enables further alignment and cohesiveness between Zoom and partners – such as resellers, carriers, distributors, ISV, Master Agents, referral partners, and more – by providing an easy-to-follow pathway that clearly communicates requirements and benefits.

Rewards for Partner Investment: This newly redesigned program directly aligns partner rewards with the partner's level of investment in Zoom, incentivizing continued growth within Zoom's rich ecosystem of partner resources.



Expertise and Transformation : Zoom Up gives partners the opportunity to expand their Zoom skill sets through new competencies and accreditations. Zoom Up provides a clear roadmap of how partners can further develop their desired areas of expertise.

: Zoom Up gives partners the opportunity to expand their Zoom skill sets through new competencies and accreditations. Zoom Up provides a clear roadmap of how partners can further develop their desired areas of expertise. Marketing to Accelerate Partner Growth: The new Zoom Up Partner Program is also unlocking additional marketing benefits and resources for partners. From the Partner Demand Center for demand generation in any language to additional marketing development funds for the highest levels of the Zoom Up Partner Program.

"Our partners play a valuable role in helping to drive adoption of the Zoom platform in the region. We are excited to elevate our collaboration with partners through the Zoom Up Partner Program," said Vishal Amin, Channel Head, India and SAARC, Zoom. "The Partner Program will provide our partners with the tools and support that they need to be successful in helping customers transition seamlessly to a hybrid environment. At Zoom, we remain committed to supporting our ever-expanding partner network with advanced capabilities and programs that enable more efficient ways of doing business for all stakeholders."



"Our partnership with Zoom highlights our commitment to supporting customers in increasing productivity, engagement and communication as they move to a hybrid environment," said Rohit Singal, Vice President – Rahi India. "With new features to leverage the Zoom platform for better business outcomes, the Zoom Up Partner Program will allow us to further innovate and grow our business in the region. We look forward to continued collaboration with Zoom and leveraging their high-quality, innovative & interactive solutions as we expand our business further."

To learn more about becoming a Zoom Partner, please visit https://partner.zoom.us or reach out to [email protected].

About Zoom



Zoom is for you. Zoom is a space where you can connect to others, share ideas, make plans, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California.