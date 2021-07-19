Top
Zoom to Acquire Five9 for $14.7 Billion

Zoom is looking to target business clients looking to boost customer engagement, it said on Sunday. (Bloomberg)
Google Meet, MS Teams rival Zoom Video Communications Inc will buy Five9 Inc in an all-stock deal worth about $14.7 billion.

Google Meet and MS Teams fierce rival Zoom Video Communications Inc has agreed to buy cloud software provider Five9 Inc in an all-stock deal worth about $14.7 billion to target business clients looking to boost customer engagement , it said on Sunday.

Teleconferencing services provider Zoom has become a household name and investor favourite in the year since the coronavirus pandemic , as businesses and schools adopted its services to hold virtual classes , office meets and socialise.

