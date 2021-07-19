Zoom to Acquire Five9 for $14.7 Billion
Highlights
Google Meet, MS Teams rival Zoom Video Communications Inc will buy Five9 Inc in an all-stock deal worth about $14.7 billion.
Google Meet and MS Teams fierce rival Zoom Video Communications Inc has agreed to buy cloud software provider Five9 Inc in an all-stock deal worth about $14.7 billion to target business clients looking to boost customer engagement , it said on Sunday.
Teleconferencing services provider Zoom has become a household name and investor favourite in the year since the coronavirus pandemic , as businesses and schools adopted its services to hold virtual classes , office meets and socialise.
