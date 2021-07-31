ZTE Axon 30 mobile phone is here; Brings 'next-gen under-display camera'

ZTE has launched a new mobile phone called the ZTE Axon 30. The device, according to the company, comes with a "next-generation under-screen camera." This new feature gives the recently launched ZTE Axon 30 a truly full screen with no notches to house the front camera setup. In case you were wondering, the phone has a selfie camera, but thanks to the technology that ZTE has used in the phone, it blends into the screen much like the under-display fingerprint sensor. Makes the screen look perfect.



ZTE Axon 30: Price and Availability

The ZTE Axon 30 5G will be available in China in four storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 2,198 (₹ 25,000), the 8GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 2,498 (₹ 28,500), the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,798 (₹ 32,000) and the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,098 (₹) 35,400). ZTE has confirmed that the phone will hit global markets soon.

ZTE Axon 30: Display

The ZTE Axon 30 features a 6.92-inch Full HD + AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

ZTE Axon 30 Processor

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs on MyOS 11 based on Android 11.

ZTE Axon 30 Camera

Coming to the camera, the ZTE Axon 30 features a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

ZTE Axon 30 battery

The ZTE Axon 30 5G is backed by a 4200 mAh battery with support for 55 W fast charging technology.



