$ 3 trillion economy to be built on a tripod

Hyderabad: The state government is giving finishing touches to the ‘Telangana Rising 2047 vision document’, which will be released during the upcoming two-day Global Summit from December 8 in the Future City.

The vision document comprises eight chapters and three key enablers to help achieve by 2047 the desirable goals set by the state government.

"The Telangana Rising lays out a bold and forward-looking vision wherein Telangana will grow as a $ 3 trillion economy by 2047, which will contribute to 10 per cent of the National GDP, while staying firmly anchored in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)", officials said.

The first chapter covers broad areas requiring push to make Telangana a 3-trillion-dollar economy, powered by sector-specific targets focused on nurturing innovation as the key driver to reach them.

It includes Total Factor Productivity growth, bringing back Star Talent to the State, focusing on areas of deep tech, AI, Quantum computing, Cybersecurity, Genetech, Aerospace and Defence, startup ecosystems, strengthening MSMEs, boosting Tourism, Media & Entertainment (M&E), enhancing global competitiveness, and expanding exports are among the important factors featured. The second chapter ‘Strategic Area-Based Economic Planning’ deals with spatially layered development model based on functional specialization, sustainability, and equitable growth principles in each region. Telangana’s long-term growth strategy is anchored in a three-tier spatial development model: Urban Core, Peri-Urban, and Rural Telangana.

The Urban Core will be led by Hyderabad and major urban nodes that will be global hubs for technology, innovation, and high-end manufacturing, powered by Industry 4.0, GCCs, and R&D. Global hub for technology, deep-tech, AI, Industry 4.0, and advanced digital services, high-end manufacturing and precision engineering, central node for the state’s knowledge economy, entrepreneurship, and start-up ecosystems. Lead anchor for new economic specialisations that push Telangana into the top tier of global innovation regions.

The Peri-Urban Zones will drive economic integration through medium-scale manufacturing, MSMEs, and logistics hubs, with dedicated areas for environmental managed industries and skilling centres.

The Rural Telangana will become a centre for sustainable livelihoods, focusing on agri-tech, livestock, forest-based economies, and cultural industries like handicrafts and eco-tourism. Together, these zones will form a cohesive and inclusive development model rooted in sustainability, economic resilience, and regional balance.

The third chapter, focusing on Investment Magnet, aims to position the state as a premier global destination for both manufacturing and knowledge-based investments.

The government aims to empower 3 key stakeholders for the development: youth, women, and farmers through targeted and future-ready intervention.

The fourth chapter, Women empowerment, targets 1 crore women millionaires. The fifth chapter, Youth, focuses on equipping young people with foundational education and future-ready skills. This includes integrating skill development into education and empowering youth to participate in emerging sectors, advanced manufacturing, and technology. The sixth chapter, Farmers, deals with doubling farmers' incomes through crop diversification, agri-tech adoption, and value addition. The seventh chapter, Human Development: Health, Nutrition and Education, addresses ways of giving priority to strengthening the state’s healthcare ecosystem by expanding primary and preventive care, investing in digital health infrastructure, biobanks, and enhancing the capacity of health workers.