1 killed, several hurt after RTC turned turtle in Vikarabad

Heading The incident took place at Ananthagiri after the driver lost control over the vehicle

Heading It is reported that 50 passengers were on board during the incident

Vikarabad: In an unfortunate incident, one person died and several were injured after an RTC bus turned turtle at Ananthagiri in Vikarabad on Sunday. According to thesources, a bus carrying around 50 passengers turned turtle at Ananthagiri after the driver lost control over the vehicle and the bus overturned on the Ananthagiri ghat road. The bus going to Dharur Mandal from Vikarabad.

After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped passengers on the bus. The injured persons were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital.