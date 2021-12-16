10 injured in RTC bus-lorry collision

Peddapalli: As many as 10 persons were injured when an RTC bus and a lorry collided at Sultanabad bus stand in the district on Wednesday. Six of them sustained serious injuries.

The accident took place when an RTC bus coming from Sultanabad bus stand on Rajiv Rahadari collided with a speeding lorry. The bus of Manthani depot was on its way to Karimnagar from Manthani when it collided the lorry heading towards Peddapalli.

The injured passengers were shifted to Sultanabad Government Hospital for treatment. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Locals demanded the officials to take special measures to control vehicular traffic at the bus stand exit gate located next to Rajiv Rahadari. It will be difficult for the drivers to see the vehicles coming on the main road and the highway, while exiting from the bus stand, they added.