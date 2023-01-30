100 girls hostel inmates train in Everest climbing

Wanaparthy: With the aim of boosting their confidence, an Everest climbing two-day training programme was recently organised by the district BC Welfare department for 100 girls hostel students from Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts. Department officer Anil Prakash said they completed the training successfully. On Saturday the concluding function of the programme was held at Bhuvangiri Qilla. BC Assistant Welfare Officer Sridhar, wardens of hostels, students were present.

Prakash said the students were selected from 26 districts. A total of 2,600 boys and hirls were divided into two batches. The training was completed at the Bhuvanagiri Fort under the supervision of Bhuvanagiri Rock Climbing School. He said the government is conducting the programme with the aim of making the students of rural areas better citizens.

Prakash said the students are being given an opportunity in adventure sports. "They have been selected on the basis of ability and talent. They will be given training in snow mountain climbing under the supervision of the Army.

He said the talented among the trainees would be selected for climbing Everest.