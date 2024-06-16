  • Menu
10,000 litres of non-duty paid liquor destroyed

Hyderabad: Excise officials in Ranga Reddy district destroyed a large quantity of non-duty-paid liquor bottles on Saturday. These bottles had been seized over time for being transported without paying the required excise taxes to Telangana.

The destruction took place at the Shamshabad Excise Police Station under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dashrath, with permission from higher authorities.

In approximately 686 cases, a total of 10,222 liters of liquor were poured onto the road and crushed with a road roller, resulting in a spillage of alcohol valued at over Rs 1.83 crore. Deputy Commissioner Dashrath explained that many individuals purchase liquor from other states at lower prices, either to resell it in Telangana at a higher price or for personal use. However, transporting liquor between states without proper permits is illegal under the Excise Act.

