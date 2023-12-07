11 Ministers on the way Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: The Congress has formed a new government in Telangana on Thursday. A Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister. Along with him, eleven senior leaders also took oath as Ministers. Congress sources said that the list of Ministers has already been sent to Raj Bhavan. It is reported that senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakre called and congratulated the leaders selected for the post of minister.

These are the Ministers who will take oath.

• Bhatti Vikramarka (Deputy Chief Minister)

• Sridhar Babu

• Uttam Kumar Reddy

• Seethakka

• Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy

• Tummala Nageshwar Rao

• Ponnam Prabhakar

• Konda Surekha

• Damodara Rajanarsimha

• Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

• Jupalli Krishna Rao