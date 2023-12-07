Live
- Punjab to open 100 more Aam Aadmi clinics: Bhagwant Mann
- Breather for former Kerala FM Thomas Isaac as Kerala HC stays interim order
- Israel strikes Hamas stronghold in Jabalia refugee camp
- CBI arrests assistant garrison engineer from Raj's Kota in graft case
- Massive decline in farmers’ registration for food-grain procurement in Bengal after arrest of min: LoP
- Microsoft India announces hike of 6% on business software from Feb 1
- Kodali Nani visits Cyclone affected areas in Gudivada, assures of govt. support
- Goa TMC demands apology from Giriraj Singh over ‘Thumka’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee
- NIA files charge sheet in Nizamabad PFI case, total accused now is 17
- FIR cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between kidnappers and parents: Delhi HC
Just In
11 Ministers on the way Telangana Assembly
Highlights
Congress sources said that the list of Ministers has already been sent to Raj Bhavan
Hyderabad: The Congress has formed a new government in Telangana on Thursday. A Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister. Along with him, eleven senior leaders also took oath as Ministers. Congress sources said that the list of Ministers has already been sent to Raj Bhavan. It is reported that senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakre called and congratulated the leaders selected for the post of minister.
These are the Ministers who will take oath.
• Bhatti Vikramarka (Deputy Chief Minister)
• Sridhar Babu
• Uttam Kumar Reddy
• Seethakka
• Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy
• Tummala Nageshwar Rao
• Ponnam Prabhakar
• Konda Surekha
• Damodara Rajanarsimha
• Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
• Jupalli Krishna Rao
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS