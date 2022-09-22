12 Central medicine stores to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government would be setting up central medicine stores at 12 locations in the State and sanctioned Rs 43 crore.

The government on Wednesday issued GO 591 for establishing the 12 medicine stores. These stores will come up in the districts including Siddipet at the teaching hospital, Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Bhongir, Gadwal (all in the district hospitals), Suryapet (teaching hospital) and Vikarabad (area hospital). Each medical store would be costing Rs 4.60 crore and total cost of the project is Rs 43.20 crore.

The government has provided permission to the TSMSIDC Managing Director to engage 12 data entry operators, 36 packers and 12 watchmen on outsourcing basis with remuneration as prescribed by the Finance Department. MD, TSMSIDC is also permitted to hire 12 transport vehicles one at each location from the RTC/Postal department on existing terms and conditions.

The expenditure towards hiring of personnel and vehicles shall be met from TSMSIDC funds. According to the officials, these medical stores would be helpful in fulfilling the needs of the patients and also supplying to the hospitals.