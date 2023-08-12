120 people join BRS in Khammam

Khammam: Several Congress, TDP, BJP leaders from 2nd Division Pandurangapuram joined BRS party in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and division BRS president Narra Ellaiah on Friday.

Puvvada gave the party khandua to them and welcomed them in the party fold. A total of 12 people from different parties join BRS.

Speaking on the occasion, Puvada said that the people as well as the leaders of opposition parties are queuing up to join the BRS as they are attracted by the many programmes undertaken by the government.

Due to this, the respective parties are running short of activists. He said that the BRS government is providing welfare schemes to all the deserving people irrespective of politics and regions.

He disclosed that many schemes including Kalyana Lakshmi, Dalit Bandhu, KCR Kit, Asara, Kantivelugu, which are being implemented in the state, are exemplary for the country.

The fact that there are demands from people for the implementation of these schemes in other States is an example of CM KCR’s efficiency.

He said that everyone who is joining the BRS party will be given due priority. He said that there will be a future for those who support the party.

He called everyone to participate in the reconstruction of golden Telangana under the leadership of CM KCR.