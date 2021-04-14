125 ft tall Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad: KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his 130th birth anniversary. Ministers KT Rama Rao and Eatala Rajendar offered garland to the Ambedkar statue on the tank bund in Hyderabad.



Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that his struggle to uplift the weaker sections will not be forgotten. "As said earlier, the government will soon erect the country's tallest statue in the centre of the city," the minister said.

Ambedkar said that all the people should have equal rights and Telangana has been achieved by choosing his path. "The government will erect a 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and the construction works will be taken up soon," he said adding the government is working to fulfil the aspirations of Ambedkar by setting up gurukul educational institutions in the state.

Ministers @KTRTRS, @VSrinivasGoud and @Koppulaeshwar1 paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar on his Jayanthi at Tank Bund, Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/crraZcYRoY — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 14, 2021



