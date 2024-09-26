  • Menu
129th Birth anniversary of Chakali Ilamma Celebrated at Cyberabad CPO

Celebrating Birth anniversary of Telangana Freedom Fighter Chakali Ilamma falling on 26.09.2024.

Rich tributes were paid to Late Chakali Ilamma by Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty, IPS., along with the other officers garlanded the portrait of Chakali Ilamma and paid floral tributes.

The programme was attended by Jt.CP (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, IPS., EOW DCP K.Prasad, ADCP (Admin) Ravichamdan Reddy, ADCP CAR Hqtrs Shameer, CAO Venkat Reddy, CAO Admin Geetha, AO Rasheeda Begum and other officials.

