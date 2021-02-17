13 held in murder of realtor in Suryapet

13 people were arrested on Tuesday by Chivvemla police in connection with the murder of realtor Gurram Shashidhar Reddy at Kudakuda which took place on February 2.



The arrested were identified as Uppala Srinivas(53), a native of Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, Sheik Jhani, from Chinnamamili village of Maddirala village of Suryapet, Medhari Venu(38), Mekala Praveen(32), Challa Purna Chander Reddy (40), Panga Ravi (37), Ginnarapu Ravinder (32), Veeragoni Srinivas(32), Ambala Kumara Swamy (39), Era Vinay (29), Mekala Ramesh(48), Abbaramena Ramesh (38) and Gottimukkala raja Reddy(55), who belongs to Warangal district. The police caught them in Suryapet where they hiding after the murder.

Speaking to the media, Suryapet Deputy Superintendent of Police S Mohan Kumar said that the arrested persons killed the realtor following a dispute over eight acres of land at Kudakuda road. Srinivas, also a realtor, engaged 12 persons to kill Shashidar following an agreement to extend Rs one lakh and one gunta of land to each person. The contract killers succeeded in getting rid of Shashidhar Reddy in the fourth attempt after two failed murder attempts on him in Suryapet and one in Hyderabad.

Srinivas has developed a grudge after Shashidar allegedly occupied a land owned by him on Kudakuda road of Suryapet.