141 crore to be spent on Dharmapuri's development: Koppula

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that measures were being taken towards the development of Dharmapuri town.

The Minister inaugurated several development works in the town, laid the foundation stone for CC roads, road widening and central lighting works and handed over smart phones to medical staff, ANMs and Asha workers on Tuesday.

Eshwar inaugurated three additional classrooms built at a cost of Rs 24.9 lakh at the Zilla Parishad High Girls' School in Dharmapuri town and a Vaikunta Dhamam at Mahalakshmi Ghat built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

Speaking at a meeting later, the Minister said that the construction of a modern cemetery in Dharmapuri town was completed for the convenience of the people and thanked Sridhar for donating the land for the construction of the cemetery.

The Minister said the installation of Yellampalli gates caused a sudden sewage water problem at the bathing ghat at the Dharmapuri shrine and a special pipeline of 5.5 meters diameter was completed at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore to move the dirty water.

The Minister said that after road construction work completion, land prices in the surrounding areas would go up significantly. A large-scale avenue plantation would be undertaken this year in the vicinity of the temple.

Eshwar said that not once in the last sixty years the Koneru pond was dredged now the work has been completed and the construction work of the Jammigadde was also completed. The construction of 60-feet roads in Dharmapuri town was going on with the full cooperation of the people.

The Minister said that necessary steps should be taken towards a permanent solution to the drinking water problem in Dharmapuri town. An additional water tank and pipeline work has been started at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

A second water source was being set up in Dharmapuri town to ensure uninterrupted water supply. Proposals have been prepared with Rs 15 crore to set up a sewage treatment plant in Dharmapuri town and work would start soon.

Development proposals for a total of Rs 141 crore, including Rs 100 crore announced by CM KCR for development of Dharmapuri temple, Rs 35 crore announced by Minister KTR for the municipality, Rs 6 crore DMFT funds and works would be completed soon, the Minister noted.

ZP Chairperson Dawa Vasantha, district Collector G Ravi, DCMS chairman Srikanth Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Sangi Sattamma, ZPTC Battini Aruna, MPP Chitti Babu, Vice Chairman Ramaiah and others were present.