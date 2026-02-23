Chhattisgarh eyes double-digit growth, GSDP growth projected at 11.57 pc in FY 2025-26

Chhattisgarh is expected to sustain robust economic growth in the financial year 2025–26 with state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices projected to rise from Rs 5.65 lakh crore in 2024–25 to around Rs 6.31 lakh crore in 2025–26, as per the Economic Survey Report presented in the state Assembly on Monday.

"With an estimated growth rate of 11.57 per cent, the state is set to outperform the national average and maintain strong economic momentum," a statement issued by Chhattisgarh Information Centre in New Delhi said.

Reacting to the survey findings, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state government remains committed to "inclusive and balanced growth".

He emphasised that equal priority is being given to strengthening agriculture, encouraging industrial investment, and expanding the services sector, with the goal of establishing Chhattisgarh as one of the country's leading state economies.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the state's growth rate will further strengthen in the coming years due to the expansion of infrastructure, an investment-friendly environment, and continued focus on human resource development.

Chhattisgarh continues to demonstrate solid economic fundamentals even at constant prices (base year 2011–12), the statement said.

"The report tabled by the State Planning, Economics and Statistics Department Minister O.P. Choudhary said that the state's GSDP, estimated at Rs 3.31 lakh crore in 2024–25, is projected to rise to Rs 3.58 lakh crore in 2025–26, reflecting a real growth rate of 8.11 per cent. This underscores sustained expansion in actual output and production capacity," the official statement said.

"A sector-wise assessment shows that growth is broad-based and well-distributed. At current prices, agriculture and allied sectors are expected to grow by 12.53 per cent, industry by 10.26 per cent, and services by 13.15 per cent," it added.

The data highlights a balanced development trajectory, with all three key sectors playing a significant role in driving the state's economic progress.

"Chhattisgarh continues to witness positive momentum even in real terms. At constant prices for 2025–26, agriculture is projected to grow by 7.49 per cent, industry by 7.21 per cent, and services by 9.11 per cent, reflecting a steady expansion in actual economic activity and reinforcing the state's structural resilience," the statement said.

"In terms of GSDP composition at current prices, agriculture is expected to account for 20.64 per cent of the economy, industry 46.59 per cent, and services 32.77 per cent," it added.

"The dominant share of industry highlights the state's strong manufacturing and mining foundation, while the services sector is maintaining consistent growth, further strengthening the overall economic framework," it said.

Encouraging signs are also visible on the income front in Chhattisgarh.

As per the Economic Survey, per capita income at current prices is projected to rise from Rs 1,62,848 to Rs 1,79,244 in 2025–26, marking a growth of 10.07 per cent.

The increase is expected to boost domestic demand, consumption levels, and overall economic momentum across the state.