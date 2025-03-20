Live
150 Students Benefit from Free Health Check-ups
Mahabubnagar: A free mega medical camp was successfully conducted at Sunrise Global School, Annasagar village, Bhootpur Mandal, on Wednesday. The initiative was organized by the school in collaboration with Ravi Children's Hospital and Ravi Foundation, Mahabubnagar.
Renowned pediatrician Dr. Shekhar attended as the chief guest and educated parents and students on preventive measures against seasonal illnesses. During the camp, 150 students underwent free medical check-ups, and necessary medications were distributed.
Speaking on the occasion, Sunrise Global School Correspondent Krishnamohan emphasized the importance of children's health and expressed gratitude to Dr. Shekhar and the medical team from Ravi Children's Hospital for their support.
Parents appreciated the school's commitment to student well-being, noting that such initiatives help raise awareness about child healthcare. Several parents shared that they found the camp highly beneficial in understanding essential health precautions for their children.
Among those present were Dr. Shekhar, Dr. Mounika, medical staff from Ravi Children's Hospital and Ravi Foundation, along with Sunrise Global School Principal Sumalatha, faculty members Manjula, Reshma Begum, Chandrika, Aruna, Anita, and students.