155th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji celebrated at Cyberabad CPO

Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji, Father of the nation, falling on 02.10.2024.

Rich tributes were paid to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhiji by Commissioner Of Police, Cyberabad Avinash Mohanty, IPS., on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary, which is also being observed as the International Day of Non-violence.

Cyberabad CP along with the other officers garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhiji, in respect of the Father of the nation Bapuji.

The participants were Cyberabad Jt.CP. D.Joel Davis, IPS., ADCP(Admin) Ravichandan Reddy, ADCP HQRS Shameer, Estate Officer RI Himakar and other staff participated.

