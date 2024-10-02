Live
- Srinidhi Shetty Joins Nani for HIT: The 3rd Case, Shoot Underway in Vizag
- 'Khadi reaching new heights': KVIC Chairman celebrates Gandhi’s enduring legacy
- PM Modi interacts with tribal community in Jharkhand, reaffirms govt's commitment
- Major Drug Bust: Inter-State Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Hyderabad
- First Day 56 SGT Candidates Certificate Verification Compleated: DEO Govindarajulu
- Zakir Naik's stance on beef consumption ban is welcome: KC Tyagi
- We Will Complete All Roads Within a Month - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- Tragedy in Palnadu: Man Stabs Wife to Death, Injured in Accident While Fleeing
- Researchers develop new injectable to prevent hypoglycemia in diabetics
- Strict action for attempting to influence voters: Haryana CEO
Just In
155th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji celebrated at Cyberabad CPO
Highlights
Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji, Father of the nation, falling on 02.10.2024.
Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji, Father of the nation, falling on 02.10.2024.
Rich tributes were paid to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhiji by Commissioner Of Police, Cyberabad Avinash Mohanty, IPS., on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary, which is also being observed as the International Day of Non-violence.
Cyberabad CP along with the other officers garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhiji, in respect of the Father of the nation Bapuji.
The participants were Cyberabad Jt.CP. D.Joel Davis, IPS., ADCP(Admin) Ravichandan Reddy, ADCP HQRS Shameer, Estate Officer RI Himakar and other staff participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS