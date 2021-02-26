16 kg of ganja seized, 3 arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested by the city police on Friday for transporting ganja. Around 16 kg of ganja and two cell phones were seized from their possession.

The police conducted a search on a specific information on peddling ganja at Kulsumpura. The police found the ganja during vehicle inspection. A case has been registered by the police.

On Thursday, six persons were arrested by the Prohibition and Excise officials for illegally possessing ganja. Around 34.7 kg of ganja was recovered from them along with five mobile phones. The persons were caught during a routine vehicle check conducted by the excise officials at Gudimalkapur.

Two people who were involved in the ganja supply have gone absconding and are yet to be nabbed.