17 police personnel in quarantine after constable tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 17 police personnel from Saidabad police station were put in quarantine after a constable attached to the police station tested positive for coronavirus.

The 56-year-old constable who was admitted to hospital on Saturday night was tested positive in the report that arrived on Monday evening. The healthcare officials on Tuesday collected the samples of 17 constables and are advised them under self-quarantine. However, it is yet to be known how the constable contracted the virus.

On Tuesday, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar visited several areas in the city and asked the citizens to maintain social distancing. He also said that they have booked cases on those and also seized vehicles of those roaming on roads with no essential purpose.

Meanwhile, the Telangana state on Tuesday reported 40 coronavirus positive cases taking the total count to 404.