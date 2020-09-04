19-year-old held for sexual assault of woman in Hyderabad

A case has been registered against a 19-year-old boy for sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman here at Errakunta under Balapur police station limits on Friday.

According to the police, the youngster befriended the woman who resides in his neighbourhood and professed his love. He then sexually assaulted the woman multiple times on the pretext of marriage. When the woman forced him to marry her, the accused avoided her and even ignored her calls.



On learning of being cheated, the woman approached the Balapur police who registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused. He was sent to judicial remand.



Earlier this week, the LB Nagar police have arrested three auto-rickshaw drivers for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Hayath Nagar. The miscreants abducted the girl when she was heading to her grandmother's home on foot. Noticing the girl alone on the road, the accused abducted her and took her to an isolated place near Hayath Nagar and exploited her.



Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's parents, the LB Nagar police registered a case under the Nirbhaya Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of IPC.

