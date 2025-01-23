2 city MLAs up the ante against demolition drive

Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA and senior Congress party leader Danam Nagender protested against the anti-encroachment drive taken up by the police along with GHMC officials, as a part of Operation ROPE in Khairatabad area on Wednesday. He warned police and civic officials to stop the demolitions immediately and no action should be taken against structures until Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy arrives in the city.

Upon the information of the demolition, the MLA visited the demolition site and questioned the authorities about carrying out the demolition operation without informing him, stating that he, as the local elected representative, should have been consulted. Danam Nagender expressed his concern for the poor residents, arguing that demolishing their homes was not right.

The MLA expressed impatience with the GHMC Zonal Commissioner and town planning officials. Later, he also contacted the higher officials on phone and asked them to stop the demolition and expressed frustration with not being given prior notice. The MLA threatened to sit in front of the bulldozer if his request was not addressed. On call with the officials he asked, “How can you behave like this? Don’t you have the responsibility to inform the local MLA? Give me two days, will the world end in these two days?”

Danam Nagender said, “Come with me I will show you the hundreds of buildings and illegal encroachments, and demolish them first. The demolitions should be stopped immediately, and no action should be taken against structures until the Chief Minister returns from his Davos tour.”

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain also staged a protest at Khairatabad against the traffic police and GHMC following the removal of roadside encroachments at Chintal Basti.

Upon information, Majid Hussain soon arrived at the spot and protested by sitting on the road and blocking the traffic. AIMIM party workers and other locals also joined in and slogans were raised against the traffic police and GHMC.

The Saifabad police and Khairatabad police personnel reached the spot to control the situation. Additional police force was deployed at the demolition spot to prevent any breach of law and order. The Hyderabad traffic police and GHMC officials said that on the Chintal Basti Road there were encroachments which hindering traffic flow on the road connecting between Khairatabad – Banjara Hills Road No 2.