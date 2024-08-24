2-day national workshop on Cost of Cultivation-2024 concludes at PJTSAU

Hyderabad: Principal Economic Advisor at ES&E, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare appreciated the participation of implementing agencies in the two-day national workshop on the Cost of Cultivation Scheme-2024.

He appealed to apply the learning gains back home and promised the continuation of conducting seminars annually.

Addressing as the chief guest of the two-day workshop at Professor Jayashankar State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on Friday, he praised the successful conducting of the workshop while appreciating and acknowledging the hard work of field officers with great difficulties.

Dhananjay Prasad Srivastava, Advisor, MSP Unit, ES&E Division, MoA&FW appreciated the immense value addition brought by the participation of all implementing agencies in the deliberations of the workshop and promised to solve some of the administrative problems as soon as possible after discussions at the ministry level.

Dr P Raghu Rami Reddy, Registrar & Director of Research, PJTSAU while acknowledging the efforts for the successful conduct of the workshop by the CCS team, PJTSAU after a gap of seven years, suggested focusing on solving the technical, human resource and budget issues.

Later, a team of eight members from the National Informatics Centre were felicitated in the workshop followed by the distribution of certificates and booklets to all 19 implementing agencies.

Earlier, Dr V Ramya, Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Pathology, PJTSAU, welcomed the dignitaries and Nidhi Baranwal, senior statistical officer, NIC drew the curtains down for the national workshop of CCS 2024 with her formal vote of thanks.