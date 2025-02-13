Live
- Rathotsavam held at Gangapur temple
- Man gets life term for murdering girl
- Swadeshi Mela for promoting local products organised
- Several BJP, BRS leaders join Congress ahead of polls
- Huge irregularities in cotton procurement exposed
- A Tribute to Sarojini Naidu : The Nightingale of India
- Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement
- India thrash Macau 5-0 to seal quarterfinal berth
- Saudi Ladies International: Pranavi, Aditi, Diksha, Tvesa aim to shine
- Is demography key for development?
Just In
2-day nat’l conference concludes at UoH
Highlights
The two-day national conference on ‘Recent Trends and Insights in Educational Technology Post-NEP 2020’ organised by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) concluded on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: The two-day national conference on ‘Recent Trends and Insights in Educational Technology Post-NEP 2020’ organised by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) concluded on Wednesday. Professor P Prakash Babu, Director, MMTTC, UoH, emphasised the need for educators to adapt to the changing landscape of educational technology and to harness its potential to enhance teaching-learning outcomes.
During the conference, Professor V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, and Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar of UoH, delivered guest of honour addresses emphasising the importance of technological advancements in education and the necessity for educators to adapt to the latest developments in education.
Next Story