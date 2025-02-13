  • Menu
2-day nat’l conference concludes at UoH

The two-day national conference on ‘Recent Trends and Insights in Educational Technology Post-NEP 2020’ organised by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) concluded on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The two-day national conference on ‘Recent Trends and Insights in Educational Technology Post-NEP 2020’ organised by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) concluded on Wednesday. Professor P Prakash Babu, Director, MMTTC, UoH, emphasised the need for educators to adapt to the changing landscape of educational technology and to harness its potential to enhance teaching-learning outcomes.

During the conference, Professor V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, and Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar of UoH, delivered guest of honour addresses emphasising the importance of technological advancements in education and the necessity for educators to adapt to the latest developments in education.

