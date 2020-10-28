2 killed in road accident at Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Two people were dead on the spot after a DCM truck into their bike here at Kondalamallepally of Nalgonda district on Wednesday morning. The deceased were identified as Satish and Lingaiah, natives of Dhonyala village.

The Kondamallepally police took the van driver into custody and sent the bodies to Devarakonda area hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.

Jeep falls into an open well in Warangal

A jeep fell into a roadside open well on Tuesday evening near Gavicherla village of Sangam mandal in the district. Four people drowned in the agriculture well after the driver lost control over the vehicle. The police recovered the body of the driver who was identified as Doni Satish, a resident of Enugal village of Parvathagiri mandal.

Efforts are underway to trace the missing persons. The police found only body in the well after pumping out of all the water and the jeep was also taken out of the well with a huge crane.