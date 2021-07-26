2 killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

Two people were killed after a bike rammed into a stationary lorry here at Lakshmareddypalem under Pedha Amberpet limits of Rangareddy district on Monday morning.



Mastan and Chandraiah who were riding on the bike sustained serious injuries. While Mastan succumbed to injuries on the spot, Chadraiah died while undergoing treatment at Vanasthalipuram area hospital. The police sent the bodies to hospital morgue for a post-mortem and registered a case. Investigation is underway.