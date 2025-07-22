2 nabbed in fake liquor manufacturing gang bust

Suryapet: AnExcise Task Force along with Huzurnagar Excise Police busted a fake liquor manufacturing gang operating from a warehouse in Ramapuram village of Mellacheruvu mandal. Acting under the supervision of Task Force Superintendent Anjireddy and Huzurnagar Excise CI Nagarjuna Reddy, officials conducted coordinated raids across several locations.

During the raids, the authorities seized fake liquor worth approximately Rs 15 lakh and confiscated spirit and empty bottles used in the production of counterfeit alcohol. The seized spirit alone is estimated to be capable of producing liquor worth around Rs 2 crore.

The illegal stock was transported to the Huzurnagar Excise Police Station for further investigation.

Cases have been registered against six individuals involved in the racket, with two of them taken into custody. The remaining four are currently absconding. According to officials, the gang was manufacturing and distributing counterfeit liquor across various regions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, using spirit sourced from Hyderabad and selling it under popular brand labels. The main accused, Shankar, who was operating a liquor counter in Mellacheruvu, allegedly collaborated with others to set up this illegal operation. The gang had previously sold fake liquor in several towns in Andhra Pradesh, including Markapuram, Repalle, and Amalapuram.

Excise SI Jaganmohan Reddy, SI Vennela, and constables Ravi, Nagaraj, and Naganna were also part of the enforcement team. Officials confirmed that surveillance has been intensified in Mellacheruvu and Chintalapalem mandals to curb further illegal liquor manufacturing activities.