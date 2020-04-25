2 policemen injured in road accident in Mahabubabad

Two police personnel injured in road accident in Mahabubabad on Saturday when the MLA Haripriya was touring in the district.

The incident took place when the CI Ramesh and police constable were directing the MLAs convoy. Their two-wheeler was hit by unknown vehicle head-on leading to severe injuries. Both the CI and the constable was shifted to Yellandu hospital for treatment. The condition of both is said to be stable. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On Friday night, a constable was hurt when he fell off his motorcycle after hitting a stray dog at Tappachabutra. Mahesh Kumar, who is working at Kalapather police station was heading towards Puranapul when a stray dog came in front of his motorcycle.

The constable applied sudden brakes and fell on the road leading in injuries. He was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment and later discharged.