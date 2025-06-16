20 Complaints Received at District Police Office on Grievance Day

Gadwal: As part of the weekly Grievance Day held every Monday for the convenience of the public, 20 complaints were received today at the District Police Office from various parts of the district. District Superintendent of Police, Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, personally received and reviewed the petitions in the presence of the DSP and Circle Inspectors.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivasa Rao said that Grievance Day is an opportunity for citizens who feel that justice has not been delivered at their local police stations to directly bring their concerns to senior officials and seek resolution.

The SP personally examined each complaint and spoke to concerned police officers over the phone, issuing immediate instructions to take necessary legal action without delay. He also provided specific guidance regarding the investigation and resolution of each case.

The SP directed officials to submit a report on the action taken so far on each complaint.