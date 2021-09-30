20 DSPs transferred in Telangana

Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana on Wednesday issued orders pertaining to the transfer of 20 DSPs along with the ASPs of Khammam Rural and Godavarikhani. The statement said that the orders will be implemented on an immediate effect.

The transfers also include ACB DSP Vanga Ravinder Reddy who has been posted as SDPO of Metpally, Ghouse Baba who was working in Metpally has been posted at Chief Office, S Giri Prasad who was working in intelligence department transferred to Godavarikhani, Umender who was working in Godavarikhani was transferred to Chief Office.



DSP D Raghuchander who has been waiting for the posting in Intelligence Department is posted as ACP of Station Ghanpur, DSP P Sadaiah who was working in Godavarikhani transferred as SDPO of Mahabubabad. Baswareddy from intelligence department transferred to Khammam Rural, Venkatreddy from Khammam Rural transferred to chief office.

BV Satyanarayana (waiting) was transferred to Vikarabad, A Sanjeeva Rao (waiting) from Vikarabad to chief office. G Krishna transferred to Jangaon and S Vinod from Jangaon to chief office, A Mahesh (waiting) to Bellampalli and Rehman from Bellampalli to chief office, B Kishan (waiting) transferred to Mahabubnagar, Sridhar from Mahabubnagar to chief office.

Also, S Sudheer working at Warangal PTC transferred to Gopalapuram in Hyderabad, P Venkataramana from Gopalapuram to chief office, G Gangadhar (waiting) transferred to Rajendranagar and R Sanjay Kumar from Rajendranagar posted at chief office.

