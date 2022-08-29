20 Nagarjuna Sagar gates lifted

Nagarjuna Sagar: With inflows continuing to rise, following heavy rains in the catchment areas, Nagarjuna Sagar dam authorities lifted 20 gates to let out 2.27 lakh cusecs of water downsteam on Monday.

The dam is receiving inflows of around 3.14 lakh cusecs per day. The full water level of the project is 590 feet and currently the water level is at 588 feet.

The minimum water capacity of the reservoir is 312 tmcft and at present it has about 308.35 tmcft water. Water is being released to both right and left canals. The officials also commenced electricity generation at the main hydroelectric station.