20 women rescued from rave party in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissionerate West Zone police on Sunday night raided a pub situated at JubileeHills road number 10 under JubileeHills police station limits and rescued 20 victim girls and woman from a rave party.

On receipt of credible information from the sources, the JubileeHills and BanjaraHills police in a joint operation also raided pub and arrested several women who were doing obscene dances. Tension prevailed at the premises when the women dancers attacked the media while they were recording the arrests. According to police, the organizers absconded from the spot.

After registering a case JubileeHills police are investigating.