20-yr-old arrested for selling e-cigarettes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone Team along with staff of Kalapathar police apprehended a 20-year-old man involved in selling the banned E-cigarettes and seized huge banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems worth Rs 2.52 lakh from his possession.

Police arrested Mohammed Waqaruddin of Kalapather and seized various brands of banned Electronic Cigarettes such as I-Moment 9000 Puffs, Elfbar 6000 Puffs, Elfbar 20000 Puffs, Olive Bar 15000 Puffs, Elfbar 30000 Puffs, IGet 10000 Puffs worth Rs 2,52,000, a bike and a mobile phone.

According to police, on Wednesday, they apprehended Waqaruddin and on enquiry, it was known that he along with his friend Laksh Goel alias Skylab of Hussaini Alam procured the banned E-Cigarettes from Rahul of Delhi through E-Cart courier service and were selling the same to needy customers at higher prices and gaining huge profits illegally.