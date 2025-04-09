2013 Hyderabad Blasts: TG HC upholds death penalty to 5 convicts

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld a trial court's verdict handing out death penalty to five senior operatives of banned terror outfit, Indian Mujahideen, involved in a bomb blast that left 18 people killed in 2013. A bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha dismissed the criminal revision appeal filed by the IM operatives while upholding the NIA court's judgment.