2013 Hyderabad Blasts: TG HC upholds death penalty to 5 convicts

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld a trial court's verdict handing out death penalty to five senior operatives of banned terror...

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld a trial court's verdict handing out death penalty to five senior operatives of banned terror outfit, Indian Mujahideen, involved in a bomb blast that left 18 people killed in 2013. A bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha dismissed the criminal revision appeal filed by the IM operatives while upholding the NIA court's judgment.

