Live
- BJP provides recognition to hard working activists: Union Min
- AI tool for monitoring growth of kids
- Will resign if encroachment charge proved: Kadiyam
- Water service camp inoperative
- Grain procurement centres inaugurated
- Naveen reaffirms secular commitment
- SI caught in ACB trap
- Council chief hails Uttam for efficient implementation of fine rice scheme in State
- Uddandapur Reservoir Oustees Rehabilitation: Temple to come up at sub-station site
- China vows to fight 'to the end' over US Tariffs
2013 Hyderabad Blasts: TG HC upholds death penalty to 5 convicts
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld a trial court's verdict handing out death penalty to five senior operatives of banned terror...
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld a trial court's verdict handing out death penalty to five senior operatives of banned terror outfit, Indian Mujahideen, involved in a bomb blast that left 18 people killed in 2013. A bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha dismissed the criminal revision appeal filed by the IM operatives while upholding the NIA court's judgment.
Next Story