22-Member Committee Elected at CITU-Affiliated Municipal Workers’ Union Meet

Gadwal: The 3rd District Conference of the Municipal Workers and Employees Union (affiliated with CITU) concluded successfully at Brindavan Garden Function Hall in Gadwal town. Speaking on the occasion, CITU District President A. Venkataswamy announced that a new 22-member district committee was elected unanimously.

As per the elections, V.V. Narasimha has been chosen as Honorary President of the District Union, while Sanjeeva Raju and Ghattanna will serve as President and Secretary respectively. Mahender was elected Treasurer. Vice-presidents include Mahesh Kumar, Lalithamma, Veeresh Goud, and Shivanna. Assistant Secretaries elected were Gaddam Narasimha, S. Padma, and Maheshwari Yesepu.

The conference passed several key resolutions, including:

Establishing an ESI dispensary in the district.

Regularization of contract and outsourcing workers in municipalities, with interim payment of a minimum wage of ₹26,000 until regularization.

Ensuring benefits to families of deceased workers.

Guaranteeing timely monthly salary payments to all workers.

Proper implementation of PF and ESI facilities for municipal employees.

Appointment of a special officer in each municipality to oversee PF implementation.

Immediate halt to harassment of workers by officials.

Monthly supply of ration goods to workers, along with uniforms and raincoats without delay.

Addressing the gathering, State Union Secretary Janagam Rajamallu and Vice-President Akula Venkatesh congratulated the newly elected committee and urged them to respond promptly to the challenges faced by municipal workers. They emphasized that the union should continue to fight for workers’ rights and ensure effective solutions to their problems.

The conference was attended by CITU District Vice-President Upper Narasimha, leaders of four municipalities, District President of the VOA Association Dam Anji, Mandal President Timmappa, Darur Mandal leader Bheemesh, and several municipal workers.

Expressing gratitude, District President Sanjeeva Raju stated that the new committee is committed to protecting the rights of municipal workers and will take forward the resolutions with determination.