  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

24,046 units grounded under Dalit Bandhu benefiting 35,642 Dalit families

SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar
x

SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar 

Highlights

SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has conceived the unique ‘Dalita Bandhu’ scheme to reverse the fate of the Scheduled Castes’ people, who were being subjected to discrimination and criminal negligence since ages.

Hyderabad: SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has conceived the unique 'Dalita Bandhu' scheme to reverse the fate of the Scheduled Castes' people, who were being subjected to discrimination and criminal negligence since ages. The Chief Minister took the scheme as a yagna and striving to implement it vigorously. The minister said the Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in his Camp office. In the two-hour review meeting, SC Castes' Development Department Principal secretary Rahul Bojja, SC Corporation general manager Anand Kumar and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Bojja said so far 24,046 units were grounded benefiting 35,642 Dalit families and Rs 3,048 crore were spent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X