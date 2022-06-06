24,046 units grounded under Dalit Bandhu benefiting 35,642 Dalit families

Hyderabad: SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has conceived the unique 'Dalita Bandhu' scheme to reverse the fate of the Scheduled Castes' people, who were being subjected to discrimination and criminal negligence since ages. The Chief Minister took the scheme as a yagna and striving to implement it vigorously. The minister said the Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in his Camp office. In the two-hour review meeting, SC Castes' Development Department Principal secretary Rahul Bojja, SC Corporation general manager Anand Kumar and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Bojja said so far 24,046 units were grounded benefiting 35,642 Dalit families and Rs 3,048 crore were spent.