25 Telangana districts turn coronavirus-free

Hyderabad: 25 districts in Telangana have zero positive Covid-19 cases from last two weeks even as eleven fresh positive cases were registered in Telangana, all in GHMC limits on Wednesday.

The list of corona-free districts includes Yadadri-Bhongir, Warangal Rural and Wanaparthy. 20 recovered patients were discharged today and 10 of them are from Hyderabad district. Also, the Telangana Medical JAC was critical of few private doctors, under the name of Doctors for Seva, giving a representation to IMCT about less testing in Telangana, lack of protective equipment to government doctors performing Covid-19 duties, etc.

Meanwhile, all corporate and private hospitals across the state resumed OP services that were stopped due to lockdown.