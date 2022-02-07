250 e-bikes gutted in fire in godown at Jagtial's Korutla

As many as 250 e-bikes gutted in fire after a huge fire erupted inside the godown of an electronic bike in Korutla on Sunday night.

Local youngsters who noticed the flames brought out 20 e-bikes from the godown. They also alerted the fire department and police departments. Fire tenders from Metpally reached the spot and doused the fire. A short-circuit is suspected to be cause of the fire.

It was learned that a trader, named, Satish Reddy has stored the e-bikes in the godown.

The police who also rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A case has been registered. Meanwhile, the police appreciated the youngsters -- Wajid, Mohsin, Naddu, Abid and Md Salauddin for bringing out the bikes.