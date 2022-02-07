  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

250 e-bikes gutted in fire in godown at Jagtial's Korutla

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

As many as 250 e-bikes gutted in fire after a huge fire erupted inside the godown of an electronic bike in Korutla on Sunday night.

As many as 250 e-bikes gutted in fire after a huge fire erupted inside the godown of an electronic bike in Korutla on Sunday night.

Local youngsters who noticed the flames brought out 20 e-bikes from the godown. They also alerted the fire department and police departments. Fire tenders from Metpally reached the spot and doused the fire. A short-circuit is suspected to be cause of the fire.

It was learned that a trader, named, Satish Reddy has stored the e-bikes in the godown.

The police who also rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A case has been registered. Meanwhile, the police appreciated the youngsters -- Wajid, Mohsin, Naddu, Abid and Md Salauddin for bringing out the bikes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X