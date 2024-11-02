25,000 cabbies boycott Uber, demanding uniform fares, transparent policies

Hyderabad: As many as 25,000 drivers working with Uber in the city have joined a large-scale boycott of Uber, citing the company's refusal to introduce uniform fares and transparent policies that ensure fair earnings for drivers. The drivers demanded fair pricing and a ban on private two-wheelers and four-wheelers illegally operating as taxis.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) urged the Government of Telangana to step in and enforce proper regulations, and work with the union to create a state-run ride-hailing app that ensures fair practices, driver welfare, and safer services for passengers.

Shaik Salauddin, founder president of TGPWU, said, “This boycott is not just a stand against Uber, but against the unfair practices that gig workers face. We need platforms that recognise our contribution and ensure fairness.”

The city cab drivers put forward demands, including uniform fares, transparent policies and ban on private vehicles operating as taxis. The drivers are demanding a ban on private 2 and 4-wheelers with white number plates that operate as taxis without proper commercial registration, which undermines their livelihoods.

The union calls for solidarity by choosing alternative platforms that respect and fairly compensate drivers. This collective action aims to drive essential change in the gig economy, fostering a fair and safe environment for all.